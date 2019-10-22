Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.26 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $94.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

