Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 2,803 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,185,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after buying an additional 426,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

