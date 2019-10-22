Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

