Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE:CLNY remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colony Capital news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich bought 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Capital (CLNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.