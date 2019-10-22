Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

