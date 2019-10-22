Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 8.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSE PSF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

