Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $290.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $161.15 and a 52-week high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

