Coastline Trust Co Sells 495 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

NYSE:CMI opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.