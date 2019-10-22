Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after purchasing an additional 256,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

