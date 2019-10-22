Coastline Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,947 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

