Coastline Trust Co Acquires 2,733 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

