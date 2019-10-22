Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.