Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

