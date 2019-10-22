Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Linde by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Linde by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

NYSE LIN opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

