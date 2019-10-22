Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $521.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.82.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total value of $5,138,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,092.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

