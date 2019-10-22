Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2,129.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.