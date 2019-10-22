Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

KSM opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Ballantine acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,627.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

