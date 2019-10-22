CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 281,633 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

CMS stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.