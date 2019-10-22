CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 6%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 2,896,327 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,857,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Wells bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian D. Coleman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,582.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

