Clarus Securities Comments on Kraken Robotics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Analysts at Clarus Securities increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.92.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

