Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTXS. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,335.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 691.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

