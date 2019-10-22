Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTXS stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

