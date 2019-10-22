Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

