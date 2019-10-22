Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $271.96. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

