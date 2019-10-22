CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,456 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3,187.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

