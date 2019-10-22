CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

