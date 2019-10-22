CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.