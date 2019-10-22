Cibc Bank USA Sells 62 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.24. 1,497,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,554. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.93 and its 200-day moving average is $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.63. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

