Cibc Bank USA Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,636 shares of company stock worth $10,879,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

Shares of ISRG traded down $16.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.07. 477,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,852. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

