Cibc Bank USA Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,582,000 after buying an additional 766,458 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.11. 46,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.