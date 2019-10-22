Cibc Bank USA Has $1.41 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

ORCL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 3,417,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462,782. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.