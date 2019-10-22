Cibc Bank USA Buys 171 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. 531,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.