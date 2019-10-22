Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.87 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2.87 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00225657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.01321174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00033116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 251,547,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,306,641 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

