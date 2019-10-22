Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $82,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $851.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $824.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $706.00 to $746.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

