Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.