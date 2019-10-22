Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Shares of AAPL opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

