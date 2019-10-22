Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

