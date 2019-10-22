Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.46.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.
In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
