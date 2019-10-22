Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.04

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.04 and traded as low as $37.80. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 119,349 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.10. The company has a market cap of $168.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 174,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £52,327.20 ($68,374.75).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

