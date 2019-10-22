Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,799,000 after purchasing an additional 719,784 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,775,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,334 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,766 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 8,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,568. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.