Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Up 0.2%

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.52, 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

