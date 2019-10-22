Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 679.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,206 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 12.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Centurylink stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

