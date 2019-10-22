Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

