Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.25. Celanese also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.60-9.80 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

