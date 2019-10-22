Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

CDR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 8,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $306.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 145.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 74.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

