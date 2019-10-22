CBRE Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,279% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 call options.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,712,000 after buying an additional 108,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 2,524,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 2,470,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.