Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) versus InVitae (NASDAQ:NVTA) Critical Comparison

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and InVitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A InVitae -83.69% -58.48% -37.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and InVitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 InVitae 0 1 6 0 2.86

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.11%. InVitae has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than InVitae.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and InVitae’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InVitae $147.70 million 11.43 -$129.35 million ($1.94) -9.14

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InVitae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of InVitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats InVitae on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. The company also operates AltaVoice, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

