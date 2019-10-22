Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

