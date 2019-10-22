Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 868,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 274,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

