Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

