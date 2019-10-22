Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,310 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

